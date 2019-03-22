Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A woman in Upper Darby was arrested after allegedly stealing a taxi cab. Upper Darby police said the woman was inside the car when the driver asked her to get out due to her behavior.
The woman allegedly refused and when the driver got out of the cab to remove her, she pushed the driver and stole the vehicle, police say.
The woman then crashed the car, striking two parked vehicles.
No further details have been released.