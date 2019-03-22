



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A woman in Upper Darby was arrested after allegedly stealing a taxi cab. Upper Darby police said the woman was inside the car when the driver asked her to get out due to her behavior.

Woman gets in cab. Cab drives 4 block, driver asks woman to get out of cab due to her behavior. She refuses. Driver gets out to remove her. Woman pushes cab driver and steals cab. Woman crashes cab and hits 2 parked vehicles. Woman arrested. No need for me to ever tweet again. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 22, 2019

The woman allegedly refused and when the driver got out of the cab to remove her, she pushed the driver and stole the vehicle, police say.

The woman then crashed the car, striking two parked vehicles.

No further details have been released.