Teenage Boy Struck And Killed By Train In Olney, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage boy was struck and killed by a train in Philadelphia’s Olney section Friday afternoon. Police say the boy is believed to be 13 or 14 years old.

Police say the boy was hit by the train’s engine car when he was running along the westbound train tracks with a friend, trying to cross.

Police say the accident occurred at Mascher Street and West Tabor Road around 6:25 p.m.

The boy was pronounced dead by medics at the scene at 6:40 p.m.

