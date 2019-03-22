



MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for an armed home invasion suspect who broke into a home in Medford Township while a teen and a 2-year-old were inside the home. Police say the incident happened at a home on Muirfield Court, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the armed suspect confronted the 19-year-old babysitter and demanded to know where the residents stored their money.

The suspect fled the scene after searching the home. Police say the man was armed with an unknown style black handgun.

The 19-year-old and 2-year-old were not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, approximately 5-foot-7, average build, blue eyes, short cropped-style haircut and facial hair that was light in color and well maintained. He was last seen wearing basketball-type sneakers with yellow, red, blue and white coloring and black workout pants and a dark colored sweatshirt.

The suspect was seen fleeing the home in a four-door sedan, possibly bearing Pennsylvania tags.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Burlington County Central Communications 609-267-8300 or the confidential anonymous citizen tip-line at 609-714-0302.