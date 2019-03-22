



MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police say a suspect who broke into a Medford Township home and held a teenage babysitter at gunpoint while she was watching a 2-year-old has been arrested. Medford Township Police say 24-year-old Shannon Soroka, of Philadelphia, was arrested Friday.

Police say the incident happened at a home on Muirfield Court, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say Soroka confronted the 19-year-old babysitter while holding a gun and demanded to know where the residents stored their money.

The suspect fled the scene after searching the home. Police say the man was armed with an unknown style black handgun.

The 19-year-old and 2-year-old were not injured.

Soroka has been charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and other related charges. He is being held at Burlington County Jail.