



ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – School officials at Abington Senior High School are alerting parents of a suspected case of mumps on campus. The school says they sent a letter out to parents and guardians Thursday after they were notified by the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.

“The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) is currently investigating a student at the Abington Senior High School with a suspected case of mumps,” states the letter.

The school is also asking parents to confirm their child is vaccinated.

“We are asking you to confirm that your child is age-appropriately vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. If they are not age-appropriately immunized, it is recommended that the child receives this vaccination,” states the letter.

The Office of Public Health, in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, recommends that all children receive the combined Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months of age and a second dose between 4 to 6 years of age.

The letter goes on to advise parents that a “child with symptoms of mumps should be excluded from group settings for five days

after the onset of symptoms or until asymptomatic.”

The school advises parents and guardians to contact the Montgomery County Office of Public Health at 610-278-5117 if they have any questions or concerns. You can read the letter in its entirety here.

Mumps is a viral disease characterized by fever, swelling and tenderness of one or more salivary glands. Mumps is transmitted by saliva droplets or by direct contact with the saliva of an infected person. You can learn more about mumps on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The news at Abington High comes as a mumps outbreak at Temple University has grown to 86 cases. The growing numbers have prompted an online petition asking for the temporary closure of the campus. The school has since announced they will be offering two walk-in clinics for students, faculty and staff next week.

A West Chester University student has also contracted mumps after visiting the Temple campus.