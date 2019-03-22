BREAKING:Robert Mueller Submits Long-Awaited Russia Report To Justice Department
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, National Cheesesteak Day, Roots Cafe, West Chester news


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Sunday is National Cheesesteak Day — just ask Gritty — and one West Chester cafe is celebrating by giving away free breakfast cheesesteaks to the first 50 customers Sunday morning. But it’s not just any cheesesteak. Roots Cafe in West Chester is giving away 50 CBD-infused breakfast cheesesteaks. The sandwich is aptly named the “The Antidote” for the ultimate hangover.

“The Antidote” combines seared ribeye steak, ham, sausage, pork roll, bacon, peppers, fried onions, a house-made cheese whiz — made of gruyere, pepperjack, white cheddar and American cheeses — all piled onto a Sarcone’s Bakery roll.

Credit: Roots Cafe

And to top it all off, five milligrams of CBD oil.

Questlove Announces Plant-Based Cheesesteak To Be Sold At Citizens Bank Park

Owners John Hearn and Dan Merola will be unveiling the brand new creation Sunday. The sandwich is normally priced at $12, but will be free to the first 50 dine-in or takeout customers when the cafe opens Sunday at 8 a.m.

“There are several stellar breakfast spots and diners in and around the borough of West Chester, but not many places to get an authentic or otherwise notable cheesesteak,” Merola said. “We’ve been considering introducing a breakfast cheesesteak on our menu for a while, and when we saw that National Cheesesteak Day was coming up on March 24th we realized that this was the perfect opportunity to blow area cheesesteak lovers’ minds with our delicious new creation. The sunny side up eggs and CBD oil are optional when we’re not giving them away, but otherwise we aren’t able to make any substitutions or changes to what we feel is a seriously satisfying masterpiece.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s