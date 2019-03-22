



WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Sunday is National Cheesesteak Day — just ask Gritty — and one West Chester cafe is celebrating by giving away free breakfast cheesesteaks to the first 50 customers Sunday morning. But it’s not just any cheesesteak. Roots Cafe in West Chester is giving away 50 CBD-infused breakfast cheesesteaks. The sandwich is aptly named the “The Antidote” for the ultimate hangover.

“The Antidote” combines seared ribeye steak, ham, sausage, pork roll, bacon, peppers, fried onions, a house-made cheese whiz — made of gruyere, pepperjack, white cheddar and American cheeses — all piled onto a Sarcone’s Bakery roll.

And to top it all off, five milligrams of CBD oil.

Owners John Hearn and Dan Merola will be unveiling the brand new creation Sunday. The sandwich is normally priced at $12, but will be free to the first 50 dine-in or takeout customers when the cafe opens Sunday at 8 a.m.

“There are several stellar breakfast spots and diners in and around the borough of West Chester, but not many places to get an authentic or otherwise notable cheesesteak,” Merola said. “We’ve been considering introducing a breakfast cheesesteak on our menu for a while, and when we saw that National Cheesesteak Day was coming up on March 24th we realized that this was the perfect opportunity to blow area cheesesteak lovers’ minds with our delicious new creation. The sunny side up eggs and CBD oil are optional when we’re not giving them away, but otherwise we aren’t able to make any substitutions or changes to what we feel is a seriously satisfying masterpiece.”