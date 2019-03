PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CBS NEWS) — Minutes after Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on the Russia probe to the U.S. attorney general, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker called on the report to be released to the public “immediately.”

This report should be made public immediately. https://t.co/Q2JCExqYaA — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 22, 2019

Mueller’s long-awaited report will reveal his findings of the over two-year long investigation into any ties between the Russian government and Trump campaign associates, as well as any matters that arose from the investigation, has been submitted to the attorney general, William Barr.

Robert Mueller Submits Long-Awaited Russia Report To Justice Department

Barr will now summarize it for lawmakers, in accordance with the law governing the special counsel. It is not clear whether the report or any part of it will be made public — that’s left to Barr’s discretion.

Booker, a Democratic 2020 presidential candidate, has been a New Jersey senator since 2013.

READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM