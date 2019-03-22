



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday. A big party was held Friday morning for Jose Vega-Marrero at Mercy Life North Hancock.

He’s an avid domino player. There was plenty of cake and well wishes.

Vega-Marrero lived most of his life in Puerto Rico and moved to Philadelphia when he was 52.

‘This Has Got To End’: Family Livid After Contractor’s Next-Door Renovations Causes Home To Collapse

He currently lives with his son and daughter-in-law.