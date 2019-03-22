



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral will be held next Tuesday for a Philadelphia firefighter who died on duty after suffering a medical episode. Firefighter Michael Bernstein, 46, died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty at Philadelphia International Airport.

The 22-year veteran passed away at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

School Officials Alert Parents Of Suspected Mumps Case At Abington Senior High School

A viewing for Bernstein will be held Monday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral home at 10975 Academy Road.

On Tuesday, March 26, the procession will depart around 8:45 a.m. from Engine 22 at Academy and Comly Roads, and will proceed south on Academy Road to Givnish Funeral Home.

A second viewing will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., prior to the funeral.

The funeral service will be held at St. Jerome Church at 8100 Colfax Street at 12:30 p.m. Bernstein’s interment will be held immediately following the service at Resurrection Cemetery at 5201 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem.

Mayor Jim Kenney said all City of Philadelphia flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor Bernstein’s memory.

Teen Babysitter, 2-Year-Old Inside Medford Township House During Armed Home Invasion

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Philadelphia firefighter Michael Bernstein who passed away this morning. Michael bravely served our city for 22 years and served our country in the U.S. Navy. We are humbled by his dedication, and we will always remember his sacrifice. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” Kenney said in a statement.

Bernstein is survived by his wife, three children, parents and other family members.