credit: Tria Cafe Wash West. | Photo: Taisuk K./Yelp


PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a mouthwatering modern European meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top modern European spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Tria Cafe Wash West

credit: Tria Cafe Wash West. | Photo: Taisuk K./Yelp

Topping the list is Tria Cafe Wash West. Located at 1137 Spruce St. in Washington Square, the wine bar and modern European spot is the highest rated modern European restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 716 reviews on Yelp.

2. Abe Fisher

Photo: Elva L./Yelp

Next up is Rittenhouse’s Abe Fisher, situated at 1623 Sansom St. With 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp, the modern European spot, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Suzani Restaurant

credit: Photo: Tanya C./Yelp

Bustleton’s Suzani Restaurant, located at 1916 Welsh Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Uzbek, Russian and modern European spot 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews.

4. Pierogi Factory

Photo: Alisha S./Yelp

Pierogi Factory, a modern European and Polish spot in Bustleton, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9965 Bustleton Ave. to see for yourself.

5. The Dinner House

Photo: Ela B./Yelp

Over in Richmond, check out The Dinner House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the modern European and Polish spot at 2706 E. Allegheny Ave.

