



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a mouthwatering modern European meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top modern European spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Tria Cafe Wash West

Topping the list is Tria Cafe Wash West. Located at 1137 Spruce St. in Washington Square, the wine bar and modern European spot is the highest rated modern European restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 716 reviews on Yelp.

2. Abe Fisher

Next up is Rittenhouse’s Abe Fisher, situated at 1623 Sansom St. With 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp, the modern European spot, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Suzani Restaurant

Bustleton’s Suzani Restaurant, located at 1916 Welsh Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Uzbek, Russian and modern European spot 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews.

4. Pierogi Factory

Pierogi Factory, a modern European and Polish spot in Bustleton, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9965 Bustleton Ave. to see for yourself.

5. The Dinner House

Over in Richmond, check out The Dinner House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the modern European and Polish spot at 2706 E. Allegheny Ave.

Booze you can use.

Lugging a heavy purse around can be a pain. But what if instead of that boring bag, you’re effortlessly packing multiple bottles of wine or champagne? Everything gets better when you’re stocked for fun, and the Wine Enthusiast neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chiller pack to keep ‘em cool.

Wine time →