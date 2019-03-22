By Stephanie Ballesteros
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Did you know this Sunday, March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day? It’s OK if you forgot, but make sure Gritty doesn’t find out – or you might get socked with a cheesesteak. The lovable Flyers mascot is making sure everyone celebrates the day the right way – with a cheesesteak.

In a hilarious video posted by Visit Philadelphia, Gritty sets up shop in front of the Wells Fargo Center and makes sure everyone gets a cheesesteak, even if that means chasing them down the street and launching one at them.

