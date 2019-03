PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CVS is getting into the cannabis business.

The pharmacy chain has started selling creams, sprays and lotions containing CBD. That’s the part of the marijuana plant that doesn’t get your high, but it’s said to relieve pain and anxiety.

The products are on sale in eight states, but not yet in Pennsylvania.