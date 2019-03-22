BREAKING:Teenage Boy Struck And Killed By Train In Olney, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley may have retired form baseball last year, but he’s still sticking around the game. The Phillies legend will appear as a studio analyst for select Dodgers broadcasts in 2019.

SportsNet LA announced Utley’s move on Twitter Wednesday.

Utley joked about his new job on Instagram, writing, “Clearly this type of enthusiasm is meant for TV.”

Utley, 40, spent 13 years in Philly, while solidifying himself as an all-time fan favorite. He spent four seasons with the Dodgers before retiring following the Dodgers’ 2018 World Series loss to the Red Sox.

