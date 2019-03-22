



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — If you love music and dancing, there’s no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Philadelphia. From a March Madness bash to a musical extravaganza for a good cause, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

March Madness

Celebrate March Madness on the Temple campus Friday night. Ladies who RSVP are admitted free before 10:30 p.m. to this 18 and over party.

When: Friday, March 22, 10 p.m.- Saturday, March 23, 2 a.m.

Where: TLO Event Complex, 1621 Cecil B. Moore Ave

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Party: Trap vs. R&B

Looking for a twist on the typical nightclub bash? Then check out the silent party Saturday night at Haute Restaurant & Lounge. Throw on a headseat and jam to hits broadcasted live by three DJs. If you don’t like a song, it’s as simple as switching to a different station. Or, turn down the volume to chat up other party-goers.

When: Saturday, March 23, 10 p.m.-Sunday, March 24, 2 a.m.

Where: Haute Restaurant & Lounge, 1420 Locust St.

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mission Possible

Then, jam out to live music while supporting a worthy cause this Sunday afternoon. Mission: Possible will raise funds for the Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia, which aims to provide social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer. Your ticket includes a two-hour bar package and access to an open buffet, food and drink specials, and free parking. The musical lineup includes a handful of bands, including Gypsy Wisdom and Monkey Bus Acoustic.

When: Sunday, March 24, 2-9 p.m.

Where: Victory Beer Hall, 1100 Pattison Ave.

Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets