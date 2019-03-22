Filed Under:Local, Local TV
credit: Photo: Josh Sorenson/Unsplash


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — If you love music and dancing, there’s no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Philadelphia. From a March Madness bash to a musical extravaganza for a good cause, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

March Madness

credit: Hoodline

Celebrate March Madness on the Temple campus Friday night. Ladies who RSVP are admitted free before 10:30 p.m. to this 18 and over party.

When: Friday, March 22, 10 p.m.- Saturday, March 23, 2 a.m.
Where: TLO Event Complex, 1621 Cecil B. Moore Ave
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Party: Trap vs. R&B

credit: Hoodline

Looking for a twist on the typical nightclub bash? Then check out the silent party Saturday night at Haute Restaurant & Lounge. Throw on a headseat and jam to hits broadcasted live by three DJs. If you don’t like a song, it’s as simple as switching to a different station. Or, turn down the volume to chat up other party-goers.

When: Saturday, March 23, 10 p.m.-Sunday, March 24, 2 a.m.
Where: Haute Restaurant & Lounge, 1420 Locust St.
Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mission Possible

credit: Hoodline

Then, jam out to live music while supporting a worthy cause this Sunday afternoon. Mission: Possible will raise funds for the Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia, which aims to provide social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer. Your ticket includes a two-hour bar package and access to an open buffet, food and drink specials, and free parking. The musical lineup includes a handful of bands, including Gypsy Wisdom and Monkey Bus Acoustic.

When: Sunday, March 24, 2-9 p.m.
Where: Victory Beer Hall, 1100 Pattison Ave.
Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s