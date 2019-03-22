



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

There’s plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Philadelphia — like a pop-up LGBTQ day party and a neighborhood beautification discussion. Read on for a rundown.

The Blue Elephant Project Launch and Networking Event

First, head to the Cliveden Mansion on Saturday afternoon to learn about and support the Blue Elephant Project, a community organization that collaborates with other nonprofits to improve lives for at-risk Philadelphians through service projects, classes and workshops. Attendees will learn more about the program and other local organizations worth supporting.

When: Saturday, March 23, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Cliveden of the National Trust, 6401 Germantown Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday Tea: A Pop-Up Queer Day Party

Come Sunday afternoon, check out a LGBTQ pop-up bash at Concourse Dance Bar. Revelers can dive into an adult ball pit, sip discounted drinks and dance to tunes spun by DJ Deluxx.

When: Sunday, March 24, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Concourse Dance Bar, 1635 Market St.

Admission: $7-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Germantown Community Conversation

Or, join fellow community members to discuss beautification efforts in Germantown. Learn about the roles the city, Germantown Special Services District and business improvement districts can play in potential solutions, and the various activities residents and community groups are undertaking — like tidying blocks and planting gardens in vacant lots.

When: Sunday, March 24, 4-6 p.m.

Where: The People’s Education Center, 5445 Germantown Ave.

Admission: $7-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets