PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash involving two tractor-trailers snarled traffic on I-95 on Friday morning. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-95, right before Academy Road, in Northeast Philadelphia, just after 4:45 a.m.

Officials say two tractor-trailers collided, causing one to jackknife.

The crash blocked off two lanes on I-95 NB.

UPDATE: I-95 NB still jammed for an accident before Academy Rd. TT still on scene. The right lane is still blocked & traffic is stopped to Cottman. There is also damage done to the median. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/hLSTF3T86C — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 22, 2019

The collision also damaged the median.

There were no reported injuries.