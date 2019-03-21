  • CBS 3On Air

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester University has taken action after a student contracted the mumps. The university says the student presented symptoms following a visit to Temple University, which has been dealing with a mumps outbreak.

Temple University Offering Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Amid Mumps Outbreak

West Chester University says the non-resident student “was administered the appropriate tests by Student Health Services and was directed not to attend classes and isolate away from campus and others.”

No other mumps cases have been reported on West Chester’s campus, and no other students have reported symptoms.

Thousands Of Students Sign Online Petition Asking Temple University To Temporarily Close Amid Mumps Outbreak

Temple says they have 86 confirmed cases of mumps.

