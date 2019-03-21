



WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester University has taken action after a student contracted the mumps. The university says the student presented symptoms following a visit to Temple University, which has been dealing with a mumps outbreak.

West Chester University says the non-resident student “was administered the appropriate tests by Student Health Services and was directed not to attend classes and isolate away from campus and others.”

No other mumps cases have been reported on West Chester’s campus, and no other students have reported symptoms.

Temple says they have 86 confirmed cases of mumps.