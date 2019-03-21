



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips due to possible metal contamination. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, the chicken strips in question were produced on Nov. 30 of last year.

The chicken subject to the recall has the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the package.

The following products have been recalled:

“Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters With Rib Meat And Buffalo Style Sauce” with a best used by date of Nov. 30, 2019

“Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters With Rib Meat” with a Nov. 30, 2019 best by date

“Spare Time Fully Cooked, Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters With Rib Meat And Buffalo Style Sauce with Nov. 30, 2019 best by date

The problem was discovered when the USDA received two complaints of metal in the chicken.

Officials say anyone who has purchased these products should throw them away or return them.