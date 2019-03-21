  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you started planning your summer vacations yet? Of the 100 million Americans expected to plan a family vacation this year, travelers in the Northeast are less likely to plan a vacation than those in the South, according to a new AAA survey.

The survey found that only 35 percent of Northeast travelers will be planning a family vacation compared to 62 percent of travelers in the South.

The good news for you potential vacationers, gas prices are expected to be cheaper this summer than summer 2018.

If you are still looking for places to vacation this summer, click here to view road trip routes in the Philadelphia area.

