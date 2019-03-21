



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost prom season and two Flyers’ ice girls are making sure less fortunate kids make it to the big dance in style. Cassie Foley and Julia Chiango started a nonprofit called Philly Phairytale.

They also open pop-up prom stores at schools in the city.

Thursday’s pop-up store was at the Universal Audenreid Charter High School in South Philadelphia.

The best part is students don’t pay a thing for the dress of their dreams.

“We both are just in love with helping in our own neighborhood. We looked around, saw what wasn’t currently being done and what could be. It has exploded ever since,” said Foley.

The organization is always looking for new or gently used dresses.

