



MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman who accidentally smothered her 3-month-old son after a night of heavy drinking was sentenced to prison time. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday that 39-year-old Melissa Johnson was sentenced to four years.

The Delran woman had pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in exchange for the sentence. The baby died of asphyxiation.

Federal Agents Seize $38 Million Worth Of Cocaine At Port Of Philadelphia, Authorities Say

Emergency workers responded to Johnson’s home Feb. 18, 2015, for a report of an unresponsive child. Officials said a relative had found Johnson asleep on the couch with the infant partially wedged underneath her.

The prosecutor said Johnson had been drinking alcohol for several hours.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)