PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Retired NBA superstar and Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant’s post-playing career has been busy with ventures from winning an Academy Award for “Dear Basketball” to co-founding a skincare line called Art of Sport. It also includes surprising middle school kids in West Philadelphia.

Bryant surprised middle school student-athletes from Andrew Hamilton School and the Philadelphia Youth Basketball partners Thursday to promote his new young adult fantasy novel, “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.”

The 40-year-old, who starred at Lower Merion High School, met with a group of 10 student-athletes for a roundtable discussion on the book’s themes.

“True strength comes from vulnerability. That is what is found in between these pages,” Bryant said of the book’s themes.

The Wizenard series follows the West Bottom Badgers, an inner-city basketball team. The Badgers’ luck turns around when they meet their new, mysterious coach who teaches them empathy, teamwork and mentorship.

Bryant also spoke with about 200 middle school students and participated in a panel discussion.

Gregg Downer, who coached Bryant at Lower Merion, and high school English teacher Mr. Fisk also participated in the panel discussion.

All students in grades five through eight at Andrew Hamilton School received a free copy of “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.”

