Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing a traffic mess during the Thursday evening rush-hour commute on I-95 in Philadelphia. The accident happened after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Cottman Avenue.
The southbound lanes were closed for around an hour-and-a-half.
Traffic is backed up for miles into Bucks County following the accident.
There is no word if the truck driver was injured.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.