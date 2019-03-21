Filed Under:Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing a traffic mess during the Thursday evening rush-hour commute on I-95 in Philadelphia. The accident happened after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Cottman Avenue.

The southbound lanes were closed for around an hour-and-a-half.

Traffic is backed up for miles into Bucks County following the accident.

There is no word if the truck driver was injured.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

