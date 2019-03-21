



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing a traffic mess during the Thursday evening rush-hour commute on I-95 in Philadelphia. The accident happened after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Cottman Avenue.

The southbound lanes were closed for around an hour-and-a-half.

I-95 SOUTH CLOSED before Cottman Ave because of a jackknifed tractor trailer blocking all lanes. Traffic is jammed past Woodhaven Rd. Try the Blvd or RT-13 as alternates @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QqSuAmcLow — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 21, 2019

Traffic is backed up for miles into Bucks County following the accident.

There is no word if the truck driver was injured.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.