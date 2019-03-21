



FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Franklin Township are investigating a violent armed robbery and home invasion that took place last Saturday night. Two suspects forced their way inside a home at gunpoint on the 3500 block of North Bluebell Road on March 23 around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was able to unmask one of the suspects.

The two men then fled the residence on foot.

One of the suspects is described as a white man with a deep voice, between the ages of 35 to 43. He’s around 5-foot-10, heavy-set, with a gray and black goatee. He was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and walked with a noticeable limp.

The second suspect is described as a white/olive-skinned man, around 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with dark brown eyes. He was wearing all camouflage and a military-style hat.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact police at 856-694-1415 ext. 212. Tips can also be left anonymously by emailing crimetips@franklintownship.com