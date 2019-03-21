



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another week, another problem for Facebook. The social media giant is admitting that it failed to properly protect the passwords of hundreds of millions of users.

Facebook says the passwords were stored in an internal database that its workers were able to access.

The company has not said how long the passwords were stored that way, but noted the issued was discovered in January during a security review.

Facebook says it will notify Facebook and Instagram users if their passwords were affected.