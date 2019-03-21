Filed Under:Facebook, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another week, another problem for Facebook. The social media giant is admitting that it failed to properly protect the passwords of hundreds of millions of users.

Facebook says the passwords were stored in an internal database that its workers were able to access.

Study Finds People Who Leave Facebook Are Happier, But It’s Not The Only Option

The company has not said how long the passwords were stored that way, but noted the issued was discovered in January during a security review.

Facebook says it will notify Facebook and Instagram users if their passwords were affected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s