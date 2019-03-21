  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video from Philadelphia’s Olde Richmond neighborhood shows a partial home collapse Thursday. You can see part of that house coming down.

The home that collapsed Thursday had its foundation damaged when a contractor who didn’t get permits started demolishing the home next door. Both properties are a total loss, officials say.

Olde Richmond Homeowners Worry Of Chain-Reaction Disaster After A Partial Home Collapse

Licenses and Inspections will be at the site Friday to demolish what’s left of the partially collapsed home along Tulip Street.

L & I intends to revoke the contractor’s license. Criminal charges against the contractor are possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s