



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video from Philadelphia’s Olde Richmond neighborhood shows a partial home collapse Thursday. You can see part of that house coming down.

#EXCLUSIVE video shows a partial collapse of a home on the 2200 Blk of Tulip Street after contractors wo proper permits demolished the home next door wo properly underpinning neighbor. Video credit: Ashley Tankersley. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Lfuu3BeBvA — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) March 21, 2019

The home that collapsed Thursday had its foundation damaged when a contractor who didn’t get permits started demolishing the home next door. Both properties are a total loss, officials say.

Licenses and Inspections will be at the site Friday to demolish what’s left of the partially collapsed home along Tulip Street.

L & I intends to revoke the contractor’s license. Criminal charges against the contractor are possible.