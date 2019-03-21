



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Do you like Marvel movies? Do you want $1,000 just to watch Marvel movies? All you have to do is binge watch over 40 hours of Marvel superhero action, leading up to the premiere of the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.

CableTV.com is looking to pay someone $1,000 in cash to binge watch all 20 previously released Marvel movies back-to-back. The prize will also include Marvel prizes, such as every Marvel Blu-Ray film and a Marvel Marathon Survival Kit.

The company is looking for someone with superhuman focus and endurance to get through the films in three phases within a two-day span. To sign up, just fill out the application form on their website, with around 200 words making your case, including your Marvel expertise and fandom along with social media platforms you are active on.

The company’s website says they are looking for someone who has an outgoing social media personality and would live tweet while watching the movies.

Here is how the movies are broken down.

Phase 1:

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Phase 2:

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier(2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Phase 3:

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)