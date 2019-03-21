Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Ocean County News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Two former little league officials in Ocean County have been indicted for allegedly stealing from the league’s funds. Police say former Holbrook Little League president, 64-year-old Anthony Del Vecchio, and former treasurer, 56-year-old John Lehman, stole more than $118,000 from the league.

2 Former Little League Officials In Ocean County Accused Of Stealing More Than $118,000 From League 

From left to right: Former Holbrook Little League President 64-year-old Anthony Del Vecchio and former Treasurer 56-year-old John Lehman. (Photo via: Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

An investigation was launched November 2017 into the use of funds by the executive board of the Holbrook Little League.

Investigators found that the pair had allegedly converted over the money for their benefit. They say the men were the only signatories on the account and both signatures were required on all checks.

Both men were charged with unlawful taking by taking monies in excess of $75,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s