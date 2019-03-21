



JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Two former little league officials in Ocean County have been indicted for allegedly stealing from the league’s funds. Police say former Holbrook Little League president, 64-year-old Anthony Del Vecchio, and former treasurer, 56-year-old John Lehman, stole more than $118,000 from the league.

An investigation was launched November 2017 into the use of funds by the executive board of the Holbrook Little League.

Investigators found that the pair had allegedly converted over the money for their benefit. They say the men were the only signatories on the account and both signatures were required on all checks.

Both men were charged with unlawful taking by taking monies in excess of $75,000.