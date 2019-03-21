Filed Under:Local TV, Powerball, West Deptford News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — No one may have won the $550 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but a $1 million winning ticket was sold in Gloucester County! The ticket was sold at the ShopRite on the 1000 block of Mantua Pike in West Deptford.

Last Saturday, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Roxborough.

The new jackpot is now an estimated $625 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s