



WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — No one may have won the $550 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but a $1 million winning ticket was sold in Gloucester County! The ticket was sold at the ShopRite on the 1000 block of Mantua Pike in West Deptford.

Last Saturday, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Roxborough.

The new jackpot is now an estimated $625 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.