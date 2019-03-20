Filed Under:Coatesville News, Local, Local TV


COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A driver has been arrested after a fatal crash in Coatesville, Chester County. It happened on 8th Street and Lincoln Highway, just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say 22-year-old Tyree Mansell, the driver of one of the cars, got out and ran away following the accident. He was arrested a short time later and charged with vehicular manslaughter.

He was driving with a suspended license when he ran a red light at Lincoln Highway and North 8th Street and hit another car.

Monica Fiorentino, 45, who was in the other car, was killed.

Police say Mansell, who was driving a 2013 Kia Optima, was traveling southbound on North 8th Street, proceeded through the intersection, and struck Fiorentino, who was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, while she was traveling eastbound on East Lincoln Highway.

Fiorentino was taken to Brandywine Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

