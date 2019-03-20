



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Madea” is one of the most recognizable movie characters of our time who is played by actor/filmmaker/comedian Tyler Perry. Now, Perry is retiring the popular character.

“A Madea Family Funeral” is in theaters, but a movie is not a big enough goodbye for Madea. Perry is taking her on the road, with an extended stop in Philadelphia.

For two decades, movies and stage plays featuring Perry’s iconic alter-ego is continuing to grab the public’s attention and tickle funny bones, especially in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

“To come back and be live on stage with this farewell tour, last stop through there, it’s going to be really wonderful and I’m excited. Philly has always been a great audience for me,” said Perry.

That’s because Philly audiences tell it like it is.

“They are gonna laugh if it’s funny, if it’s not, they are gonna let you know,” said Perry. “I love their realness of Philly, from the time I was playing the Merriam, all those years, 20 years, it’s been fun.”

The Merriam Theater, located in Center City, is Philadelphia’s iconic location for touring Broadway shows, but for the first time in Philadelphia, “Madea” is moving. The show will be held at The Met.

“I can’t wait to see it,” said Perry. “I hope the acoustics are as good as the Merriam because the Merriam is right on top of you and the sound, but this show is too big and too expensive to be at the Merriam, so we’re going to The Met, so it’s going to be fun,” said Perry.

So get ready for “Madea’s Farewell,” as she’s being retired — kind of.

“I’m thinking of doing Madea in the 70s, but like a Pam Grier, Foxy Brown,” said Perry. “I’ll hire an actress to play a young Madea.”