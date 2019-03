PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tonight’s Powerball prize is the eighth-largest jackpot on record! The jackpot is now $550 million and the cash option is $335 million.

The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

However, there were two $1 million tickets sold. One was sold at a ShopRite in Roxborough and another in New Jersey.

The next drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.