



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study found that Philadelphia is the most stressed city in Pennsylvania. Zippa.com recently published the study “Most Stressed Cities In Each State.”

The study calculated data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey for 2013 to 2017 and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Each city was ranked based on unemployment, hours worked, commute times, population density, home price to income ratio, and percent uninsured population.

most-stressed-city-in-each-state Credit: Zippia

The higher a city ranked in any of those areas, the more stressed they were. Then each city within a state was ranked from most stressed to least stressed.

Philadelphia ranked the most stressed city in Pennsylvania.

It also ranked among the top 20 most stressed cities in the country coming in at No. 16.

The top three most stressed cities across the United States were West New York, New York, Huron, California, and South Miami, Florida.