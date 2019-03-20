  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study found that Philadelphia is the most stressed city in Pennsylvania. Zippa.com recently published the study “Most Stressed Cities In Each State.”

The study calculated data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey for 2013 to 2017 and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Each city was ranked based on unemployment, hours worked, commute times, population density, home price to income ratio, and percent uninsured population.

 

Penn State Ranked No. 2 In Universities Attended By CEOs, Linkedin Study Finds 

The higher a city ranked in any of those areas, the more stressed they were. Then each city within a state was ranked from most stressed to least stressed.

Philadelphia ranked the most stressed city in Pennsylvania.

It also ranked among the top 20 most stressed cities in the country coming in at No. 16.

The top three most stressed cities across the United States were West New York, New York, Huron, California, and South Miami, Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s