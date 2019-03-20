Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania SPCA


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Six dogs are getting a new lease on life. The Pennsylvania SPCA is thanking a concerned citizen for saving their lives.

Humane Law Enforcement officers say someone contact them about Mia and her five new-born puppies.

They were being kept in a residence in Coatesville and clearly, Mia was malnourished.

Humane officers say cruelty charges are pending for the dogs’ owner.

The good news is, the SPCA will help these pups find forever homes when they’re healthy enough for adoption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s