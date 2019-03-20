



COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Six dogs are getting a new lease on life. The Pennsylvania SPCA is thanking a concerned citizen for saving their lives.

Humane Law Enforcement officers say someone contact them about Mia and her five new-born puppies.

They were being kept in a residence in Coatesville and clearly, Mia was malnourished.

Humane officers say cruelty charges are pending for the dogs’ owner.

The good news is, the SPCA will help these pups find forever homes when they’re healthy enough for adoption.