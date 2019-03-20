



NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man drove his vehicle into a Newtown beer distributor and stole two cans of beer, early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shows a vehicle driving through the doors of Newtown Square Beverage.

The video then shows the suspect entering the store and stealing the beer cans.

The incident happened on the 100 block of South Newtown Street around 4 a.m.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact Newtown Police at 610-357-0602.

https://www.facebook.com/NewtowntownshipPD/videos/303514373672535/