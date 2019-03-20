



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you still upset over Mike Trout signing a 12-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels over joining the Phillies in 2021? Well, to make matters worse, a New Jersey state senator wants to remind you of Mike Trout every time you drive to the Jersey Shore.

State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak proposed a bill that would name an interchange on Route 55, in the City of Millville, after the MLB star.

If approved, the interchange connecting Route 55 with Route 47 would be renamed the “Mike Trout Interchange.”

The Senate Transportation Committee says they are in favor of the proposed bill.

Under the bill, the transportation commissioner is not allowed to use state or other public funds to produce, purchase, or erect signs bearing the “Mike Trout Interchange,” but he may accept private funds to assist.

Trout, the 2012 Rookie of the Year and a two-time MVP, is a Millville native and has not forgotten his roots.

“Mike Trout’s career and life have been marked by excellence on and off the field and as a result have made the citizens of this State proud of his accomplishments,” read Andrzejczak’s bill proposal.