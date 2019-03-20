



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former vice president Joe Biden could be on the brink of announcing a run for the White House, likely sometime next week.

CBS News has learned he’s told potential donors about his plans, and has started the process of trying to line up donations.

Early polling shows Biden is at the top of an already crowded field of 14 candidates running for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

CBS News has learned that top aides are starting to interview potential staffers.

Over the weekend, Biden may have let his plans slip when he slipped and said, “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for… anybody who would run.”