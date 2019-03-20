  • CBS 3On Air

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a Southampton, Bucks County home. Flames broke out at a residence on the 900 block of Longfield Avenue, around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the residents were able to safely escape the flames.

A firefighter was treated at the hospital after feeling light-headed at the scene.

There is no word on what started the fire. The cause is under investigation.

