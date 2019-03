COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A driver has been arrested after a fatal crash in Coatesville, Chester County on Wednesday morning. It happened on 8th Street and Lincoln Highway, just after 5 a.m.

#CHOPPER3 over the scene of a fatal hit & run crash in #Coatesville. Lincoln Highway is closed in both directions at 8th Ave. Take RT-30 Bypass or Oak St. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/gu3DC3PPu2 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 20, 2019

Police tell Eyewitness News the driver of one of the cars got out and ran away. He was arrested a short time later.

One person in the other car was killed.

The intersection will remain closed during the investigation.