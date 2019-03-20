



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The woman at the center of a viral video showing her being punched by a Chester police officer is out of jail after posting bail. Domenique Difiore, 20, posted $7,350 cash bail following a brawl that happened, sources say, during a Widener University pub crawl over the weekend.

Cellphone video captured a Chester police officer striking Difiore in the face and knocking her onto the ground. It happened after police were trying to take control of an apparent drunken brawl.

Police say the woman pushed the officer, and the video appears to support that theory.

Chester Police Chief James Nolan said in a statement Monday that the video “is just a part of a larger event.”

“There were Chester Police on location as well as outside agencies,” said Nolan. “No one is currently on any modified, administrative or disciplinary duty at this point as a result of this incident. We will work with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office to conduct the police investigation. Nothing causes more problems down the line in these matters than a rush to judgment or action. A comprehensive investigation will take place prior to any action on our part.”

The university said in a statement it was not a “university-sanctioned event.”

“An incident that led Chester police to arrest four individuals Saturday, March 16 on aggravated assault and other charges did not take place on the Widener University campus and was not a university-sanctioned event. The four people who were arrested are not Widener students. The matter is under investigation by Chester Police.”

Several people were arrested.

Chester police have not named the officer who struck the woman.