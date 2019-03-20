



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities have determined a police detective was justified in returning fire when two men allegedly ambushed him and another officer while their vehicles were stopped at a red light last summer. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday it had found no reason to present the case to the grand jury.

They added that an independent review by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office agreed with its finding.

The two plainclothes detectives were wounded as they sat in their unmarked SUV on Aug. 7. Authorities say the two gunmen got out of a van and opened fire on the detectives’ vehicle, firing 21 shots overall.

A male detective fired at the van, but no one was struck by those shots.

The male detective was shot in the bicep and forearm, while a female detective with him was shot in the hand.

