



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bobby Abreu’s legacy as a Philadelphia Phillie will forever be cemented in Ashburn Alley. The Phillies will induct Abreu into their Wall of Fame on Aug. 3 as part of their Alumni Weekend against the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu spent nine seasons with the Phillies, earning two All-Star bids, winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award. He became the first Phillie to win the Home Run Derby in 2005.

“Bobby Abreu was one of the most consistent offensive players of his generation,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said. “His power and speed, combined with his patience at the plate, probably put him ahead of his time in Major League Baseball. We are very excited to be honoring him for his contributions to Phillies history with his Toyota Wall of Fame induction.”

Bobby Abreu has been selected as the 2019 Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame inductee! He will be inducted on Saturday, August 3, as part of Toyota Alumni Weekend. pic.twitter.com/TthmZAbIpf — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 20, 2019

Abreu hit .303 with 195 home runs, 814 RBI, 348 doubles, 254 stolen bases, a .416 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging percentage as a Phillie. He ranks third in franchise history in walks (947), .OPS (.928) and on-base percentage and tied for third with six grand slams.

The right fielder had seven straight seasons, from 1999 to 2005, of at least 20 home runs and 100 walks. He has the most assists (89) among all Phillies outfielders in the last 49 years. He ranks fifth in franchise history with 1,331 games played in the outfield.

Abreu, now 45, has served as a guest instructor with the Phillies for the past two spring trainings.

The other candidates for the 2019 Wall of Fame were Scott Rolen, Doug Glanville, Steve Bedrosian, Rich Dubee, Jim Fregosi, Gene Garber, Bake McBride, Placido Polanco and Manny Trillo.

The Phillies will also feature a 10-year reunion of their 2009 National League champions team.