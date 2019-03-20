



EDISON, N.J. (CBS) — Retirement is not even on the radar for a 97-year-old man in New Jersey. Bartholomew Ficeto, who goes by Bennie, is a World War II vet who still works part-time at a grocery store in Middlesex County.

He bags groceries two days a week at the Stop & Shop in Edison. He has quite a following among the customers.

“Bennie’s a joy, he’s full of life, he’s happy,” a coworker said.

“It makes you feel proud,” Ficeto said.

Ficeto was a gunner on a World War II plane.

“I’m in awe of him, too, that he’s still able to move around at 97-years-old,” a customer said.

Ficeto admits he likes to brag about his service while helping customers.