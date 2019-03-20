



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the Harrowgate section of Kensington. It happened just after 11:30 Tuesday night at the intersection of F and Ontario Streets.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man unresponsive and bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his head. Police rushed him to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

A second victim arrived at Temple in a private car. The 26-year-man was shot at least once in the chest at the same intersection. He was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m.

Police towed the car that transported the second victim to the hospital and are interviewing the driver as a potential witness.

“Fortunately, we did find several businesses with private surveillance cameras in the area,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “So detectives right now are talking to the owners of those businesses to see if those cameras recorded anything.”

Investigators are working to determine if the two victims knew each other and the motive behind the shooting. They say one of the men lived just a block away from the intersection where he was killed.