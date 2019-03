PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say two men were injured in a double-shooting in West Philadelphia overnight. It happened on 61st and Market Streets, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they found 11 spent shell casings at the scene.

One of the victims was shot in the stomach and the other man was shot in the leg. Both are in critical condition.

Right now, police have no suspects or a motive in the shooting.