



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect wanted in an armed robbery of a convenience store in the Logan section of the city. The robbery happened on the 4900 block of North Hutchinson Street.

Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out two black handguns and pointing them at the person behind the counter. Police say he took approximately $200 before fleeing on foot.

He was last seen heading east on Rockland Street, then south on 9th Street.

Woman Assaulted With Tire Iron After Dispute Over Wawa Parking Space, Police Say

If you have any information about this crime or suspect, contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.