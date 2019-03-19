  • CBS 3On Air

Radnor Township
File photo of a coyote.


RADNOR TOWNSHIP (CBS) — Police in Radnor Township are warning the public about a coyote on the loose. Police issued an alert for a coyote sighting on Tuesday afternoon.

The coyote was seen running in the area between Abrahams Lane and Church Road.

Police are urging residents to use caution when letting pets outside.

If you do see the coyote, call 911 immediately and do not approach it.

