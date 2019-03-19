



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a plant-based Philly cheesesteak coming to Citizens Bank Park this Spring! Questlove, a Philly native and drummer for The Roots, has teamed up with Impossible Foods to create “Questlove’s cheesesteak.”

The cheesesteak is made with plant-based meat made by Impossible Foods.

Questlove made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

“Ok yall, this was a year in the making so keeping this a secret was SUPER DIFFICULT!!” wrote Questlove. “As a non vegan/vegetarian i still fell in love with @impossiblefoods for several years and as a Philadelphian….well—-i gotta know #CheeseSteaks right? We developed (and perfected!) a recipe using Impossible™ plant-based meat that we hope will offer a delicious and sustainable alternative for all cheesesteak eaters.”

Questlove’s Cheesesteak will debut at Citizens Bank Park on opening day March 28 and will be sold during all Phillies home games, behind Sections 108 and 120.

The cheesesteak will also be available at 40 Live Nation venues in the U.S. this Summer.