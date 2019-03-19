



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Lehigh County say a woman tried to set her ex-boyfriend’s home on fire with him inside, after he got a protective order against her. It happened Monday in Allentown.

Brianna Tate faces several charges, including arson and reckless endangerment.

Police say Tate smashed a window in her ex-boyfriend’s home and poured gasoline inside. Then, she allegedly tried to spark a blaze using a lighter, but failed.

Tate’s ex-boyfriend called police and they later arrested her. No one was hurt.